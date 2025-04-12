Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Maximus worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Maximus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $68.41 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

