Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Matson worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.21. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

