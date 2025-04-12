Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 112,999 shares.

Mason Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

