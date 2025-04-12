Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,563 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $70.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

