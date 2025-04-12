Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 14,639 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

