Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.78% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.