Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Stock Average Calculator
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.