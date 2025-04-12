ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $57.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 970749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

