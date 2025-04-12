Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 1.6 %

Generac stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

