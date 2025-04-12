Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.32.

PayPal Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

