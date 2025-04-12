Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

