Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

