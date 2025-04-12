Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,404 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

