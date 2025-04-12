LSV Asset Management Sells 88,900 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.33% of Premier worth $27,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Premier by 61,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.