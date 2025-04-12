LSV Asset Management Sells 110,400 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of Hope Bancorp worth $23,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 109.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

