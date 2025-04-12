LSV Asset Management Has $46.49 Million Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.13% of ArcBest worth $46,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ArcBest by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $151.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.