LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.47% of InMode worth $28,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in InMode by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

