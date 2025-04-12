Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $18.34 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

