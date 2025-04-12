LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.62 ($0.30), with a volume of 4792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.29).

LMS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.96.

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

