Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 602106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.