Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

