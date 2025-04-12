Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,434,971 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.36% of Grab worth $68,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grab by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Grab by 265.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

