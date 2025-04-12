Legal & General Group Plc Sells 238,343 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,343 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Coupang worth $73,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $404,896,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $35,580,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

