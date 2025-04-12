Legal & General Group Plc Has $78.11 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $78,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.