Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

