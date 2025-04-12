Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

