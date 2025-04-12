Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.61%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

