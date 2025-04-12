Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 418,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 280,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,966 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

