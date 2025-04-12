Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comerica by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMA opened at $50.83 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

