Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Haleon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Up 4.3 %

HLN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

