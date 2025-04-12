Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,611,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 604,924 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

