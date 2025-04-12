LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 126,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average daily volume of 14,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.98.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

