Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 15% – What’s Next?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) traded up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.42.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

