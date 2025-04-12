Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with very high market capitalizations—typically over $10 billion—which signifies a well-established and financially robust organization. These companies often exhibit stability, lower volatility, and a history of steady earnings, making their stocks popular among conservative investors seeking reliable returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.09.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.40. 52,407,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,858,069. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average is $502.44.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $7.73 on Friday, reaching $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.57. 17,619,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,764,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.11. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,532,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $7.10 on Friday, hitting $388.45. 23,826,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

