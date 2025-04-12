Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,847.50. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik acquired 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $129,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lantronix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.82. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

