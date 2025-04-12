Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LTRX
Insider Transactions at Lantronix
Institutional Trading of Lantronix
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lantronix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lantronix Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.82. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lantronix
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.