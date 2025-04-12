Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.68% of Lantheus worth $42,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123,282 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Lantheus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,183,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

