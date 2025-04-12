Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.