Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.65. 113,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 293,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.70 million, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

