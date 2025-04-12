Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.44. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 602,766 shares trading hands.

KGFHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

