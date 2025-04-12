Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

