Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.80 Per Share

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 296.7% increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.

Kenon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Kenon Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. Kenon has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

