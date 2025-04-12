Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of CECO Environmental worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 115.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. The trade was a 26.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

