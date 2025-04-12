Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,118 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $257,618,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

