Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 105,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

