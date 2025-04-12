Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $24.07 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.49%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

