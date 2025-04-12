Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Winmark worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter worth $388,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Winmark by 117.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $333.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day moving average of $372.45. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $431.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

