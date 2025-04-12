Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

