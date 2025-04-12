KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Acquires $235,500.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,137 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $37,812.18.

On Friday, February 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 73,649 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $684,199.21.

On Monday, February 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $134,261.64.

On Thursday, January 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32.

KALV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 683,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,900. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

