Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Lifted by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up 3.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Juniper Networks worth $35,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $14,878,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,216.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 182,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.