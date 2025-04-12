JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

